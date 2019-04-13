BTS Performs on 'SNL' With Signature Group Choreography

BTS, the wildly popular K-pop boy band, performed as the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live. During her monologue, host Emma Stone joked that she was testing the sound levels and proceeded to say “BTS is here,” which was followed by lots of screams in the audience.

For their first performance of the evening, band members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook and Jin sang their song “Boy With Luv” and doing their signature group choreography.

In their second performance, the group performed "Mic Drop."

Colin Jost referenced the band during Weekend Update. "You're more obsessed with Wikileaks than this audience is with BTS," he said, followed by more screams in the audience.

Their SNL performance comes a day after the release of their new album Persona: Map of the Soul. According to their label, Big Hit Entertainment, the LP has already sold 2.6 million in presales.

Earlier this year, BTS made history at the Grammy Awards when the album Love Yourself: Tear—which has topped the Billboard 200 chart—became the first Korean album to ever be recognized by the Recording Academy in the best recording package category. They lost to St. Vincent in the category, but BTS also became the first-ever Korean act to present at the awards show.

BTS will resume their international stadium tour on May 4 at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.