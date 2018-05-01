Busy Philipps to Host Late-Night Show as E! Greenlights Six New Series

E! is returning to the late-night space with Busy Philipps.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network is teaming with the actress and social media favorite for a late-night talk show hosted by Philipps and called Busy Tonight. The late-night talk show was part of a slate that also included a five other new series pickups and three more in development.

Production on Busy Tonight will begin in the summer in Los Angeles, with the Freaks and Geeks and Cougar Town grad also exec producing the series alongside Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian. The series will feature what E! says is comedic commentary, interviews and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories. Unfiltered, in-the-know and always entertaining, Philipps will give offer unique and hilarious point of view on literally everything. The series hails from Tina Fey's Little Stranger banner.

Busy Tonight, which will premiere this year, comes as Philipps has become a social media favorite thanks in part to her public Instagram feed in which the actress documents her (amusing) everyday life via the platform's story option.

The E! series brings the cable network back into the late-night fray following its longtime relationship with Chelsea Handler. Philipps joins a growing roster of female late-night hosts that also includes BET's Robin Thede, TBS' Samantha Bee and Hulu's Sarah Silverman.

Philipps, who recently co-starred in Amy Schumer vehicle I Feel Pretty, is repped by ICM and Darmody at Rise Management.

The E! slate featured five other new series as well as three unscripted projects in development. Here's a look at the rest of the slate:

Ashlee and Evan (working title)

This new docu-series will follow actress and singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her husband actor and artist Evan Ross. We’ll get an inside look into this young millennial couple as they try to balance life as new parents with a solid foundation of humor and love. Coming from two famous music families, Ashlee and Evan will take viewers inside the recording of their first duet album. Fans will see Evan’s rising star in music and Ashlee cautiously jumping back into the music world. We will watch as they face challenges and success in their marriage and music while receiving the unwavering support from their legendary families and life-long friends. “Ashlee and Evan” is produced by Citizen Jones and Cinema Giants with Jonah Bekhor, Jonas Bell Pasht, Jessy Terrero, Angela Aguilera, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross serving as Executive Producers.

E! True Hollywood Story

The series that told Hollywood’s most compelling stories is back. "E! True Hollywood Story" is taking a modern approach, and providing a voice to the moments that are reshaping popular culture. Each self-contained documentary will explore a topic, headline, or person that became the ground zero for a revolution, change or shift in culture, told by the people who were on the frontlines of the story. “E! True Hollywood Story” is produced by Wilshire Studios.

The Funny Dance Show (working title)

For more than a year, "Stand Up 2 the Streets" has played to sold-out crowds at the #1 Comedy Club in the country, The Comedy Store. Created and hosted by comedians Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet, this one-hour format harnesses the conventions and spectacle of dance pop culture found in movies like the wildly popular “Step Up” franchise and TV shows like “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing with the Stars” but with a comedic POV. In each stand-alone episode, four comic celebrities compete for a donation to the charity of their choice. Anchored by comedian and pop culture expert, Justin Martindale, an irreverent judging panel critiques the performances so that the audience can ultimately vote on the winning team. The series is produced by Ugly Brother with Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy, Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet serving as Executive Producers.

The LadyGang (working title)

What happens when you mix the “Girls Trip” sense of female community with juicy pop culture commentary, no-holds-barred celebrity interviews, and three equally gorgeous and hilarious LA ladies? You not only get a "Podcast of the Year" winner with over 22 million listens, but a phenomenon that graced People Magazine and made Entertainment Weekly's "Must List.” Welcome to the LadyGang, the TV show based on the podcast created by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek. “The LadyGang” is produced by Purveyors of Pop and Entertainment One (eOne) with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, and Cooper Green for Purveyors of Pop, Tara Long for eOne, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek serving as Executive Producers.

Nat & Liv (working title)

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are influencers, designers, and fashion & beauty bloggers that have over five million followers on Instagram alone. But more importantly they are family. Cousins and best friends, this docu-series will take us to a part of their lives that we’ve never seen before from Vancouver to Los Angeles. From their hilariously direct older brothers, to Nat’s hippy sister, to their hysterical parents, Nat and Liv’s family will make you laugh and cry… sometimes at the same time. “Nat & Liv” is produced by Machete Productions & Cineflix with Amber Mazzola, Kim Bondi and Dave Hamilton serving as Executive Producers.

Three unscripted projects in development:

The Twins Project (working title)

Three vibrant sets of twins all have their sights set on conquering each of their own worlds. From radio DJs, to pop artists and social media fame, the docs-series will explore their dynamics as siblings, best friends and co-workers while reaching new heights in their careers and choosing to do so together, rather than alone. “The Twins Project” is produced by World of Wonder with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato and Tom Campbell serving as Executive Producers.

Written by the Stars (working title)

"Written by the Stars" takes the most ridiculous first-hand excerpts from celebrity autobiographies and transports them from the page to the screen. Quoting directly from the books and with the help of a hilarious SNL-esque troop, the most epic celebrity stories come to life - viewers will see their favorite celebrities' hazy nights, crazy affairs, behind the scene antics, and Hollywood secrets. “Written by the Stars” is produced by Haymaker with Aaron Rothman and Irad Eyal serving as Executive Producers.

Wonder Women (working title)

The need for stuntwomen in the entertainment industry has never been greater. This competition-elimination docu-series will follow a stunt director on a journey to ﬁnd the next great stuntwoman. Each week, hopefuls will face challenges that test their physical, mental, and emotional strength – requiring them to give their all if they want to become the next breakthrough female stunt performer. “Wonder Women” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, with Arthur Smith and Toby Gorman serving as executive producers.