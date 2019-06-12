CAA's Michael Katcher Joins FX as Casting Exec

CAA's Michael Katcher is joining FX.

The veteran talent agent has boarded the company in the newly-created role of executive vp of casting for FX Entertainment. In his new job, Katcher will oversee all casting and talent strategy for FX Networks and FX Productions. He'll report to presidents of original programming Gina Balian and Nick Grad, in addition to Sharon Klein, who was just appointed to be the executive vp of casting at Disney Television Studios and FX Entertainment.

"Michael is spectacular at what he does,” said Balian and Grad in a statement. “He has a keen ability to spot the greatest talent and cultivate enduring collaborative relationships. Those skills will be a great asset in casting and attracting talent to the network and studio. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the FX team."

For the past 17 years, Katcher has been the head of the television talent department at CAA. While at the agency, his client roster included Glenn Close, Andy Garcia, Viola Davis, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rose Byrne, Lisa Kudrow, Omar Epps, Kiefer Sutherland, Emma Roberts, Kyra Sedgwick, Giovanni Ribisi and Laura Dern.

Prior to his tenure at CAA, Katcher was vp of casting at CBS, where he oversaw such shows as Everybody Loves Raymond and King of Queens. Katcher moved to Los Angeles from New York in 1989 to cast The Wonder Years with Meg Liberman and Marc Hirschfeld. He later went on to cast The Larry Sanders Show and the pilot of 3rd Rock from the Sun, for which he won the Casting Society of America Award for outstanding achievement in comedy pilot casting.