California Governor Gavin Newsom Has "No Doubt" Trump Will Be Impeached

California governor Gavin Newsom appeared as a guest on The Daily Show Tuesday, where he spoke with host Trevor Noah about the biggest political news of the day: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The probe centers on whether Trump sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic candidate Joe Biden and help his own re-election, an action that is, according to Pelosi, "a betrayal of his oath of office." She said in her statement, "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of his national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections."

Newsom reacted to this news by saying, "There's no doubt he will be impeached."

To that statement, the Daily Show crowd erupted with cheers. Newsom followed with, "The question is will he be removed from office, and that's a separate question that Mitch McConnell can answer."

Noah noted that impeachment requires a two-thirds vote by the Senate, and asked the governor if he thinks partisanship is so intense that Republicans can't look past anything Trump has done.

"The only polling that matters right now in relation to impeachment is where the Republican Party is because that's all about primary and incumbent," Gavin said. "These guys are scared to death. They're only incentivized for bad behavior currently. They will not be incentivized for good behavior unless that polling changes."

"Right now, it's overwhelmingly in favor of Trump as it relates to that base, and that's all he cares about is the damn base," Newsom added. "He's not president of the United States. He's president of his base, and that base is getting stronger, but it is small. I argue with this impeachment inquiry it will begin to decline and thaw."