California Lures Two Relocating Series, Adds 4 New Shows

Netflix's 'Special' and Apple's 'Little America' will film their second seasons in California.

California has lured two more relocating TV series from other states.

Apple's Universal Television series Little America will move from New Jersey and Netflix's Horizon Scripted Television show Special will relocate from Texas — both for their second seasons of production. With the latest round of tax credits, California's tally of relocating TV series rises to 18.

In addition, California will welcome four new series: Searchlight TV's The Dropout, Paramount's Grease, Endeavor Content's Nine Perfect Strangers and HBO's untitled Showtime Lakers Project. In addition, the latest round of credits includes 10 recurring TV series already in the program, including Euphoria, American Crime Story and Lucifer.

“When already successful TV series relocate to California, they bring long-term jobs and significant in-state spending,” said California Film Commission executive director Colleen Bell. “The decision by so many projects to pack up and move production here affirms that our tax credit program is working and that California can still provide unsurpassed value.”

“Adam [McKay] and I are thrilled to be able to participate in the California Film Commission tax credit program for our HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers,” said Kevin Messick, producer of the untitled Showtime Lakers Project. “We couldn’t imagine filming this show anywhere else, and we’re happy that HBO has the additional support from the state to help ensure this show stays local.”

A total of $152 million in tax credits is reserved for the 16 relocating, new and recurring projects. Together, they are on track to generate an estimated $782 million in qualified spending, which is defined as below-the-line wages to California workers and payments to in-state vendors.

The 16 projects will employ an estimated 2,900 castmembers, 3,500 crew and 62,000 extras and stand-ins over a combined 1,450 in-state shoot days for the season.

To date, a total of 142 television projects, including new TV series, recurring, relocating TV series, pilots, MOWs and miniseries have been accepted into Program 2.0 since it was launched in July 2015.