'Camping' Trailer: Jennifer Garner, Unhappy Campers Deal With "Ticking Time Bomb"

David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, Bridget Everett and Ione Skye also star in the limited series from 'Girls' showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

In the trailer for HBO's new limited series from Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, Jennifer Garner's controlling Kathryn has carefully planned out activities for her husband, Walt (David Tennant), and their friends to enjoy on his 45th birthday weekend outdoors. But her campers don't seem so willing to keep their eyes on her (as she's the only certified lifeguard around) or go bird watching. Instead, they'd rather do, as Juliette Lewis' character proclaims, "whatever the fuck [they] want."

The extended preview for the eight-episode comedy shows Kathryn and her laid-back friends slowly grating on one another.

Viewers also get a look at Kathryn and Walt's son (Duncan Joiner), who is shown being embraced by his mom as she muses, "The weird thing about life. You can feel fine but also be a ticking time bomb."

After confronting her friends as the tension escalates, the clip ends with Kathryn saying, "I'm not ready to forgive all of you."

The eight-episode comedy, based on the British series of the same name written and directed by Julia Davis, follows Kathryn, Walt and their friends as they embark upon a four-night outdoor trip to celebrate Walt's 45th birthday, which soon turns into a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime.

The cast also includes Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman, Ione Skye and Bridget Everett. Camping marks Konner and Dunham's first series since Girls wrapped its six-season run in 2017 and Garner's first TV role since her five-season run, more than a decade ago, as Sydney Bristow on ABC's Alias. The show is set to premiere Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.