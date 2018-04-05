Canadian Drama 'Pure' Scores Second Season at WGN America

The series last aired on the CBC in early 2017, and currently streams on Hulu.

Pure, a Canadian drama that last aired over a year ago and presently streams on Hulu, has been renewed for a second season by... WGN America.

The acquisition-friendly network, which previously announced plans to give a stateside linear run for the Mennonite crime drama — yes, Mennonites can be criminals, too —in early 2019 despite its widespread availability on other outlets, has commissioned a second run in from producers Two East Productions and Cineflix. (The drama is also produced in association with WGN America, Super Channel, Hulu and the CBC, which aired season one in early 2017.)

“Pure is a stand-out scripted drama series with powerful characters and intense conflict in a very unique world,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “We are fully committed to this riveting series and knew we wanted to extend the story before the first episode even hits our air."

It's not the most expected move for WGN America, but their choices of late have indeed leaned Canadian and co-production since their abrupt about-face from prestige scripted originals.

“We’re so excited for Pure to debut on WGN America and thrilled to have the opportunity to tell the story for another season," said showrunner Michael Amo.

The second season will begin production in Nova Scotia later in the spring.