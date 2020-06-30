TV Ratings: 'Cannonball' Makes Splashy Debut on NBC

The water-park competition series gets decent sampling ahead of moving to its regular home on USA.

A preview of competition show Cannonball on NBC made a decent-sized ripple in Monday's ratings, getting some good sampling before moving to its regular home on USA. NBC led all three hours of primetime in adults 18-49.

Cannonball, a water-park stunt competition hosted by WWE Star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, drew a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.75 million viewers for its premiere on NBC. It moves to its permanent home on USA starting July 9.

The Wall scored a four-week high in total viewers for NBC with just under 4 million — making it the most-watched show on the broadcast networks in primetime — and was steady in adults 18-49 with a 0.7. The Titan Games led off the night with 3.91 million viewers, up slightly week to week, and a 0.7 in the demo (vs. 0.8 a week ago).

ABC's Bachelor clip show The Greatest Seasons — Ever! continued to pull in steady ratings, averaging 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers. The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway and Penn & Teller: Fool Us each posted 0.2s among adults 18-49, in line with a week ago. CBS and Fox aired full nights of repeats.

NBC's 0.7 average among adults 18-49 led primetime, beating out the 0.5 for second-place Univision. ABC, CBS and Fox all averaged 0.4 to finish in a three-way tie for third place. Telemundo followed with a 0.3, and The CW came in at 0.2.

