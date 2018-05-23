Mark Wahlberg Reveals Plans for 'Captain Kangaroo' Reboot

“I’ve been trying to figure out cool ways to get my kids to be interested in science, technology, engineering,” Wahlberg said about why he's reviving the kids TV series.

Mark Wahlberg revealed Wednesday that he is currently in the process of bringing back the children’s educational TV series Captain Kangaroo.

“I’ve been trying to figure out cool ways to get my kids to be interested in science, technology, engineering,” he said while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So I was thinking about what made me interested in school was Captain Kangaroo, which ran for 30 years.”

The original Captain Kangaroo aired weekday mornings on CBS from 1955 until 1984. Episodes often included the captain telling stories, meeting guests and participating in stunts with recurring characters that were both humans and puppets.

“We are bringing back a cool STEM scientist as Captain Kangaroo,” he said. The actor then revealed a bright, red jacket that he brought for DeGeneres that is reminiscent of the jacket worn by Captain Kangaroo star Bob Keeshan. “Not suggesting that you’d be the captain, but that somebody as cool as you can one day wear that jacket.”

After discussing Keeshan’s outdated haircut and the actor’s intention of bringing in a younger star, Wahlberg revealed that not much is known about the new iteration of the show yet. “We don’t know when it’s gonna air yet or where it’s gonna air. It’s still in its infancy, but we are making it happen.”