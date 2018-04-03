Cardi B to Join Jimmy Fallon as First-Ever 'Tonight Show' Co-Host

Cardi B can now add late-night co-host to her résumé.

The "Bartier Cardi" rapper is set to join Jimmy Fallon as The Tonight Show's first-ever co-host. Cardi B will work alongside Fallon when she returns to Studio 6B on April 9, NBC announced Tuesday.

This will mark the chart-topper's third appearance on Fallon's late-night show. Back in September, she and G-Eazy performed their hit "No Limit," and this past December, Cardi B delighted fans — and Fallon himself — when she ranted about the downside of fame and fortune.

"Everybody that I know got kids. And this is like, a lot of kids. And I got new godkids out of nowhere," the former reality TV personality said. "You know, once you start making money everybody wants you to be their kid’s godmother or something."

While Cardi B will undoubtedly reveal more anecdotes during another one-on-one with Fallon, she also will stick around to help him interview other guests throughout the program. The Bronx native will then double as the night's musical guest and perform material from her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, available everywhere April 6.

Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, made history in 2017 with the release of her global smash "Bodak Yellow," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a staggering three weeks, making it the longest-charting unaccompanied No. 1 hit by a female rapper since Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" spent two weeks at No. 1 in 1998.

Cardi, whose "Bodak Yellow" was nominated for best rap song and best rap performance at the 2018 Grammys, has also surpassed Beyonce as the first woman to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.