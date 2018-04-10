Cardi B Playfully Trolls Trump During 'Tonight Show' Co-Host Stint

In their opening monologue, the outspoken rapper and Jimmy Fallon took shots at the president in a string of jokes.

Cardi B brought her A-game during her stint as co-host of The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

The record-setting hip-hop star quickly settled in for a night of fun and games as she chatted with guests and played a round of "Box of Lies." But at the start of the show, Cardi B and Fallon reeled from a string of jokes made at the expense of President Trump.

In a segment dubbed "What Is Up With That Coat?..." the duo reacted to a now-viral photo of the president wearing a coat that appears too snug. "What is up with that coat?" Fallon started off. "It makes him look like two kids sitting on each other trying to buy beer."

Cardi B then rattled off her own punchline: "What is up with that coat? It looks like me when I was trying to hide my baby bump."

After Fallon said that Trump's coat made it "look like he's trying to sneak a rotisserie chicken into the movie theater," Cardi B quipped back" "I didn't know Spanx made jackets!"

The "Be Careful" rapper, who admitted in an interview with GQ that she once got illegal silicone butt injections during her days working as a stripper, ended with this one-liner: "It looks like they put his butt implants on the wrong side!"

Later in the show, the Bronx, N.Y., native looked at home behind Fallon’s desk and sat in his "special chair," relegating the regular host to a stool. It was Cardi B’s third appearance on the late-night show and her first with a baby bump. "I don’t know if it’s the strength of the fetus," she explained, "but I have never felt so hungry to succeed."

Cardi B, who is engaged to Offset of Migos, confirmed her pregnancy just 48 hours earlier on Saturday Night Live. Tonight Show guest John Mulaney, the stand-up comedian and actor, showed his knack for timing by handing out a gift for the baby, a tiny cardigan that he aptly called a "cardi-G."

Cardi B is heading for a No. 1 bow on the Billboard 200 chart with her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which dropped April 6. If it starts at the top, Cardi will become just the fifth female rap artist to do so.

Watch Cardi's and Fallon's joint monologue in the video below.

A version of this article first appeared on Billboard.com.