Carla Gugino to Star in Cinemax Straight to Series Crime Drama 'Jett'

The project was first developed in 2015 by IM Global (which is now Global Road Entertainment).

Cinemax continues to expand its roster of action-packed dramas.

The premium cable network and HBO sibling has handed out a straight-to-series order for crime drama Jett, starring and exec produced by Carla Gugino.

The series revolves around world-class thief Daisy "Jett" Kowalski, who, fresh out of prison, is forced back into doing what she does best by dangerous and eccentric criminals determined to exploit her skills for their own ends. Gugino, who fielded multiple offers again this broadcast pilot season, will play Jett. An episode count and premiere date have yet to be determined.

Sebastian Gutierrez (Snakes on a Plane, Elektra Luxx, Gothica) penned the script and will exec produce and direct. Gugino will exec produce alongside alongside former IM Global president Mark Stern and former founder Stuart Ford and Dana Brunetti. Stacey Levin will co-exec produce, while Kathy Landsberg will serve as the line producer. The series was first put in development in 2015 with Gugino attached at IM Global, which recently merged with Open Road Films to become Global Road Entertainment.

Jett marks a reunion with Gutierrez after she starred in the director's feature Elizabeth Harvest, which premiered this year at SXSW. Her feature credits include Gerald's Game, Watchmen and San Andreas. On the TV side, she next stars in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which is currently in production. Her small screen credits include Roadies, Wayward Pines, The Brink, Political Animals, Californication, Spin City and Chicago Hope. She's repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Gutierez is with Paradigm and Morris Yorn.

Jett joins a Cinemax scripted lineup that also includes Strike Back, Outcast, Rellik, Warrior and more.