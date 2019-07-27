'Carnival Row,' 'The Expanse' Renewed at Amazon

The news was not so good for 'Patriot,' 'The Romanoffs' and 'Too Old to Die Young,' all of which are not set to return to the streamer.

Carnival Row has yet to debut on Amazon, but the streamer has picked up the show for a second season.

The company has also renewed sci-fi drama The Expanse for a fifth season ahead of its season four debut — its first original run on the streamer after moving from Syfy — in December.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke announced the pickups Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour.

On the flip side, Salke also said she doesn't expect second seasons for Nicolas Winding Refn's Too Old to Die Young and Matthew Weiner's The Romanoffs. Spy dramedy Patriot is also done at the streamer, with "no plans" for a third season, per COO and co-head of television Albert Cheng.

Carnival Row is set to premiere Aug. 30 on Amazon's Prime Video platform. It stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne and is set in a Victorian fantasy world where mythological creatures live alongside humans — the result of an immigration wave after their homelands were invaded by the empires of man.

Bloom's human detective is investigating a string of gruesome murders while also carrying on an affair with Delevingne's refugee faerie. The series also stars David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Indira Varma and Tamzin Merchant. The Amazon Studios and Legendary TV show comes from executive producers Marc Guggenheim, Rene Echevarria, Jon Amiel, Bloom and Travis Beacham. It's based on Beacham's scrpt A Killing on Carnival Row, which was on the first edition of the Black List in 2005.

The Expanse was revived at Amazon just 10 days after Syfy canceled it. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is a big fan of the novels on which the show is based — to the point that he was angry the show landed at Syfy in the first place. The move was said to have ignited Bezos' demand that Amazon find a Game of Thrones-scale show. Season four premieres Dec. 13.