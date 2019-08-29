'Series Regular' Podcast: What to Know About Amazon's 'Carnival Row'

Showrunner Marc Guggenheim joins The Hollywood Reporter's genre TV podcast to set the stage for the Amazon Prime Video original series, which follows a human detective and a fairy through a Victorian-like fantasy world.

Every episode of Series Regular comes courtesy of Josh Wigler (that's me!), taking a closer look at a new corner of the genre television space. As fantasy television viewers are finally recovering from their Game of Thrones hangovers, in comes Carnival Row, a new series from Amazon Prime Video, dropping August 30 with eight original episodes. In this week's Series Regular, showrunner Marc Guggenheim stops by the podcast to give an overview of the dense new world, which viewers will experience through the eyes of two very familiar faces: Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, playing the parts of Rycroft Philostrate and Vignette Stonemoss, two star-crossed lovers separated by cultural and emotional distance.

"We're in a city called the Burgue," says Guggenheim, describing the main setting from which Carnival Row gets its name. "It's a failing empire; very Dickensian. It looks a lot like Victorian England. Because of various conflicts happening outside of the Burgue, refugees are flooding in, very much like how in Paris, they're seeing an influx of Syrian refugees in real life. In our show, the refugees are various mythological creatures from fairy tales: pixies, fauns, trolls and centaurs."

Unlike Amazon's developing Wheel of Time and Lord of the Rings series, Carnival Row springs into life without source material behind it — unless one counts the feature film script written long ago by Travis Beacham, who co-created Carnival Row alongside René Echevarria.

"Travis wrote this script 15 years ago," says Guggenheim. "There was a real resonance back then, but that resonance has only grown to the point where we happen to be coming out at a time when this issue [of refugee crises] is at the forefront of everyone's minds."

