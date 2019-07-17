'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

The shortform series from James Corden and Ben Winston, which is coming off an Emmy nomination, has already resumed production.

Ahead of its big streaming launch later in the year, Apple has picked up the one original series it already has running.

The tech giant has renewed Carpool Karaoke: The Series for a third season. The shortform show, based on the recurring Late Late Show With James Corden segment, will return to the Apple TV app. A premiere date hasn't been set, but the show has begun production on season three with an episode featuring the cast of Stranger Things (as pictured above).

Corden, Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston and Eric Pankowski exec produce the show, which comes from Winston's Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios. Carpool Karaoke: The Series won an Emmy in 2018 for best shortform variety series and was nominated in the category again on Tuesday.

The series does not feature Corden on camera, but rather features pairs or groups of celebrities who drive around and sing along to popular tunes. It began streaming on Apple Music in 2017 before shifting to Apple TV for its second season.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series was the second original to bow on Apple's platforms, debuting two months after the short-lived Planet of the Apps. The company later stepped up its video efforts by a huge degree to launch the subscription-based Apple TV+, which is set to launch later in 2019 and has more than two dozen shows set to premiere on the service.