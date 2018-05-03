Carrie Coon to Star in 'The Sinner' Season 2 for USA Network

Carrie Coon is headed to USA Network.

The critically adored actress and The Leftovers grad has been tapped to star in the second season of USA Network's anthology The Sinner, which is due in August.

Season two will see Bill Pullman reprise his role as Detective Harry Ambrose as he returns to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He is pitted against those who will stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

Coon will star as Vera, is the formidable and de facto leader of a mysterious commune that will play a critical role in season two. Vera is a spiritual seeker who has turned her back on the world and passionately dedicated herself to creating a utopia and upholding its ideals. What she believes to be an enlightened community, others see as a cult, and she will have to utilize her grit and cunning to fight battles, both personal and cultural, that pull her in all directions.



Season one star Jessica Biel, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a limited series last year, will not return in an on-screen capacity. She continues to exec produce the Universal Cable Productions drama alongside showrunner Derek Simonds and the actress' Iron Ocean banner topper Michelle Purple. Charlie Gogolak exec produces alongside Brad Winters. Antonio Campos, who helmed the first three episodes of season one, will return to direct the first two installments of The Sinner's sophomore run.

Coon's credits include Fargo, The Post and Avengers: Infinity War. She has features Windows and The Nest due next. She's repped by UTA, Foundation Management and Peikoff Mahan.

Also joining the season two cast of The Sinner are Natalie Paul (The Deuce), who will play a detective named Heather; and Hannah Gross (Mindhunter) as Heather's high school friend who disappeared years ago. They're repped by Gersh and ICM, respectively.