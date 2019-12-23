'Carrie' Limited Series in the Works at FX

The project, produced by MGM Television, is in early development and based on Stephen King's horror novel.

Carrie may be coming to television.

FX is teaming with producers MGM Television for a limited series based on Stephen King's beloved horror novel.

The project is in extremely early development and a writer for the new take on Carrie has not yet been attached. FX and MGM Television declined comment.

King's Carrie was first published in 1974 and has spawned a number of adaptations in the decades that followed, including the 1976 feature that starred Sissy Spacek. Other takes included a 1988 Broadway musical, 2012 off-Broadway revival, a 1999 feature film sequel and a 2002 TV movie written by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) starring Angela Bettis. More recently, Chole Grace Moretz starred in a 2013 feature written by Lawrence D. Cohen (who penned the original Carrie) and Riverdale mastermind Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Should the new Carrie take move forward, it would mark the latest re-teaming for FX with MGM Television following their successful anthological take on Fargo from showrunner Noah Hawley. MGM TV's credits also include the award-winning Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale.

For King, meanwhile, Carrie becomes the best-selling author's latest TV foray. Last week, MGM-backed premium cable network Epix handed out a straight-to-series order for drama Jerusalem's Lot. That joins Lisey's Story at Apple, The Dark Tower at Amazon, The Stand at CBS All Access, The Outsider at HBO, Hulu anthology Castle Rock, Audience Network's Mr. Mercedes and Shudder's Creepshow.

