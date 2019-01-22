'Our Cartoon President' Renewed for Season 2 on Showtime

The Stephen Colbert-produced animated series will debut new episodes later in the year.

Showtime has extended the term of Our Cartoon President.

The animated series depicting the day-to-day happenings in the Trump administration will get a second season on Showtime, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Season two has a 10-episode order and will premiere at a date to be determined later in 2019.

Executive produced by Stephen Colbert and based on animated bits that first appeared on his Late Show on CBS, Our Cartoon President debuted in February 2018. Showtime later extended the order, with additional episodes running in the summer and an election special airing two days before the midterms in November.

The series comes from CBS Television Studios and is executive produced by Colbert, Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-exec producer; Matt Lappin is consulting producer.

The show's voice cast includes Jeff Bergman as President Trump; Cody Lindquist as first lady Melania Trump; Emily Lynne as Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Nancy Pelosi and Karen Pence; Gabe Gundacker as Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller and Brian Kilmeade; William Sadler as Mitch McConnell; James Adomian as Sean Hannity and Ted Cruz; John Viener as Mike Pence; and Molly Gordon as press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Zach Cherry, Anna Eilinsfeld, Griffin Newman, Mike Leech and Thomas Whittington also voiced characters on season one.

Variety first reported the renewal.