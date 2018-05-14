'Cash Cab' Renewed at Discovery Channel (Exclusive)

Cash Cab is coming back.

Discovery Channel has renewed the series starring comedian Ben Bailey. The New York-set series finds unwitting passengers entering the "Cash Cab" expecting a normal taxi journey, only to discover they're instant contestants in a game that could earn them a cash prize.

Answering questions in categories from pop culture to hard science, contestants must think under pressure. If they get stumped, pedestrians and friends can help them out via phone, text or social media. If the riders get three questions wrong, they're out on the street.

Comedian David Steinberg (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Seinfeld) returns as executive producer along with Tony Tackaberry and Allison Corn of All3Media's Lion USA. Robyn Todd serves as co-executive producer with Bailey as an executive producer.

The Emmy-winning series returns with a shark-themed episode in July, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the network's Shark Week. The episode will include videos from some of the most renowned divers and photographers featured in previous editions of Shark Week, including Andrew Mayne, Paul de Gelder, Andy Casagrande and Joe Romeiro.

In addition, viewers can also watch past seasons of Cash Cab on the Discovery GO app, which is free with their paid TV subscription.

Cash Cab is produced for Discovery Channel by Lion USA and Norton Productions. For Lion USA, Tackaberry and Corn serve as exec producers along with PJ Morrison and Stan Hsue. For Norton, Robyn Todd is co-executive producer. For Discovery, Max Micallef and Russ McCarroll are executive producers and Paola Espinosa is associate producer.