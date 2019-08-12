Casting Executive Brenda Kelly Grant Returns to ABC

She comes back to the network after a brief stint at Amazon.

ABC casting executive Brenda Kelly Grant is returning to the network after a brief stint at Amazon.

Grant will reassume her former post as vp talent and casting at the broadcaster, leading the casting process for network pilots and series and finding emerging talent. She'll report to Ayo Davis, executive vp talent and casting. Grant had held the vp post for several years before heading to Amazon, where she served as manager of operations and internal communications.

"Brenda was an incredible asset to ABC during her previous tenure here. She is a wonderful representation of the network, with a keen eye and proven track record when it comes to discovering talent," said Davis. "We're excited to have her back with us and look forward to her invaluable insight and remarkable instincts on projects."

Grant's prior term in casting at ABC had her working on shows including The Middle, Grand Hotel, Nashville and Criminal Minds (which is co-produced by ABC Studios). She was instrumental in casting Zoe Kravitz in Hulu's High Fidelity series from ABC Signature and produced the ABC Discovers: Digital competition for aspiring actors.

She also served as executive director and chief of staff for then-Disney/ABC Television Group president Anne Sweeney from 2013-15 and executive director of communications for Disney Channels Worldwide for six years.