Cate Blanchett Inks First-Look TV Deal at FX

The 'Mrs. America' star will develop projects for the cable network, and possibly other Disney Television divisions, via her Dirty Films.

Cate Blanchett is strengthening her ties to FX.

The two-time Oscar winner and star of FX on Hulu's Mrs. America has signed an exclusive first-look TV deal with FX Productions through her company, Dirty Films. The agreement covers scripted and unscripted programming at FX and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television as well.

The deal comes on the heels of Mrs. America earning three Television Critics Award nominations: individual achievement in drama for Blanchett outstanding movie or miniseries and program of the year. Blanchett and Dirty Films' Coco Francini are executive producers of the limited series.

"Cate Blanchett is a legendary talent and it was little surprise that her first role as an executive producer and star in an American television program — Mrs. America — was such an overwhelming success," said Gina Balian, president original programming at FX Entertainment. "Cate, Andrew [Upton, co-founder of Dirty Films] and Coco are equally talented at crafting and producing incredible stories, and we welcome this opportunity to support their future television projects under this overall agreement."

Said Blanchett, Upton and Francini in a statement, "We are excited to continue working with John [Landgraf], Eric [Schrier], Gina and the entire brilliant team at FX. Through our collaboration on Mrs. America, we've experienced firsthand their enthusiasm for robust conversations, and their unwavering support for bold and ambitious entertainment."

Blanchett and Upton founded Dirty Films, and L.A.-based Francini joined as a partner earlier this year. In addition to Mrs. America, the company's credits include feature films Truth, Carol, Little Fish and The Turning and TV series Stateless, which debuted Wednesday on Netflix after airing on Australian TV earlier this year.

Dirty Films joins a roster of creatives at FX that also includes Better Things multihyphenate Pamela Adlon, True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, Counterpart's Justin Marks and Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson's Color Force, among others.

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.