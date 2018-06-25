'Catfish' Resumes Production After MTV Clears Nev Schulman of Sexual Misconduct Claim

According to the network, an investigation found the allegations against the show's host and executive producer "not credible and without merit."

One month after MTV halted production on Catfish due to a sexual misconduct claim made against the show's host and executive producer Yaniv "Nev" Schulman, the reality series has resumed filming. Following an investigation, the network has cleared Schulman, calling the allegations "not credible and without merit."

"Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator," an MTV spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Monday morning. "The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit."

The statement continued: "Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment."

Schulman took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support and to express his excitement over the outcome of the investigation. "Appreciate the support from you and so many others," he wrote. "Excited to get back to work!"

Back in May, former Catfish participant Ayissha Morgan — who appeared on the show three years ago — claimed in a YouTube video that Schulman harassed her during filming and encouraged her to sleep with him to "reevaluate" her sexuality.

At the time, Schulman denied Morgan's claims in a statement to THR. "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth," he said. "I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false."

Catfish debuted in 2012, two years after Schulman's documentary of the same name — which detailed his online relationship with a woman who lied about her identity — was released. In every episode of its TV adaptation, which is currently in its eighth season, Schulman investigates online relationships and the validity of individuals' identities.