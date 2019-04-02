Catherine Bell Joins 'JAG' Reunion on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

The actress will appear with her former co-star David James Elliott on the 'NCIS: LA' season finale.

A JAG reunion has broken out on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Following the casting of David James Elliott to reprise his JAG role on the CBS procedural, his former co-star Catherine Bell has also signed on. She will reprise her JAG role of Lt. Col. Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie on NCIS: LA's season finale on May 19.

Like Elliott, who will first appear as Capt. Harmon "Harm" Rabb Jr. on the show's May 12 episode, Bell has signed on for a guest arc. (CBS hasn't formally renewed NCIS: LA for an 11th season, but it's a fairly safe bet.)

"Catherine's Mac was a strong, smart woman who held her own, and then some, in a male-dominated world," NCIS: LA executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said Tuesday in a statement. "Her character paved the way for other strong female leads. Not only is it great to be working together again as friends, but to be able to write for Catherine and have her same character interact with our NCIS: Los Angeles characters now, that’s wonderfully surreal. It feels like everything has come full circle."

On the season finale, the NCIS team tries to uncover a complicated network of ISIS sympathizers who look to be planning an attack on U.S. aircraft carriers and possibly worse. Hetty (Linda Hunt) calls in an old favor to her friend Mac to help get access to an elusive Russian diplomat.

The story is a continuation of Elliott's first episode, where in pursuing the ISIS case, Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) work with Harm, who is now XO of the USS Intrepid.

JAG ran from 1995-2005 and spawned the NCIS franchise in 2003. Neither Bell nor Rabb, however, have reprised their roles on any of the three NCIS shows until now.

Bell is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.