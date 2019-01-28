Cazzie David Comedy Ordered to Pilot at Amazon

David, the social media star and daughter of Larry David, will star in and write the comedy 'Half-Empty.' Augustine Frizzell will direct.

Cazzie David's Half-Empty is moving forward at Amazon.

The retailer/streamer has handed out a formal pilot order to the comedy written by and starring David, the social media star and daughter of Larry David. Augustine Frizzell (Sweetbitter, Euphoria) will direct the pilot.

Originally put in development in March, Half-Empty follows a sardonic college student whose overactive imagination leads to catastrophic thinking and an endless chain of social disasters.

David will star and wrote the script alongside Elisa Kalani. The latter is set to serve as showrunner should Half-Empty move to series. Half-Empty hails from Annapurna TV and Endeavor Content. Annapurna TV's Sue Naegle and Ali Krug will also exec produce.

This is the first TV pilot deal for David, the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm co-creator, star, writer and exec producer Larry David and environmental activist Laurie David, who produced An Inconvenient Truth, among other projects. The younger David also counts the critically praised web series Eighty-Sixed — about a self-deprecating girl reeling after a breakup — which she stars in and wrote alongside Kalani. David and her college best friend Kalani worked on Eighty-Sixed at the same time the duo served as production assistants on HBO's recent Curb revival. David — a social media star with more than 112,000 followers who has drawn comparisons to her father for her take on life in the social media age — has also been compared to Lena Dunham. She is repped by WME. Kalani is with Management 360.

Frizzell, repped by WME and FKKS, next directs feature Stoned Alone at Fox with Ryan Reynolds set to produce.