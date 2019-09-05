CBS Daytime Head Angelica McDaniel Departing

Her exit comes amid a restructuring at the network, with daytime programming is being folded into the current department.

Angelica McDaniel, who has overseen CBS' daytime programming for several years, is leaving the network.

Her departure comes amid a restructuring at the network, with daytime being brought under the current programming department headed by Amy Reisenbach. The change aims to bring daytime into closer alignment with the network's overall operations and streamline the reporting structure at CBS. Other nets have a similar structure.

"Angelica McDaniel championed our daytime series lineup with creativity, passion and energy and broke new ground by helping launch the network’s first daytime talk show in years [The Talk] while respecting the long history and tradition of the dramas and game shows," said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. "We appreciate her many contributions and wish her well on her next endeavors."

CBS' daytime lineup — currently comprised of The Talk, soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful and game shows The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal — has led the daypart in ratings since the late 1980s. The Young and the Restless has an unbroken streak of wins among total viewers dating back 30 years.

McDaniel joined CBS in 2010 as a vp overseeing The Talk. She was elevated to senior vp daytime in 2012 and to executive vp daytime programs in 2015, also adding syndicated development to her purview.

Deadline first reported the news.