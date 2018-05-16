CBS Fall Schedule Puts 'Murphy Brown' on Thursdays, Overhauls Mondays

Monday will now be home to two comedies and two dramas — and execs revealed that their revived Candice Bergen sitcom, airing alongside 'Mom,' will focus on a cable news morning show wars.

Announcing its fall lineup Wednesday morning, its first without at least some Thursday Night Football in a few years, CBS is keeping things pretty much the same on the nights that have been working and making some big changes to its troubled Monday.

The biggest news of all might be that Murphy Brown will land on the schedule sooner than some expected. The 13-episode order of the revival, which has even more excitement around it since the success of ABC's Roseanne, is slotted for Thursday nights — airing at 9:30 p.m. after Mom, a full hour after The Big Bang Theory.



Programming SVP Thom Sherman offered up some details about the new Murphy Brown during a breakfast with press. The returning characters, who anchored news magazine FYI in the original, now have a morning cable news show called Murphy in the Morning. The twist is that Candice Bergen's character's son is on a rival morning show. When asked if it was a Fox & Friends/Morning Joe situation, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl agreed that it was a good comparison. "We're extremely hopeful," Kahl said when asked if Rosenne's success on ABC had raised ratings expectations. "We'd love to get Roseanne numbers. I'm not sure we're going to get Rosanne numbers."

Monday is the only night that really looks dramatically different, year over year. The comedy block has been cut down to just one hour, with no returning series. At 8 o'clock, it's newcomers The Neighborhood ( which just added New Girl star Max Greenfield in a buzzy recasting ) and Happy Together. The duo will be followed by the Magnum P.I. remake and a shifted Bull. The dramas, at the very least, should help remedy the night's ratings fatigue.

Monday

8–8:30 p.m. — The Neighborhood

8:30–9 p.m. — Happy Together

9–10 p.m. — Magnum P.I.

10–11 p.m. — Bull

Tuesday

8–9 p.m. — NCIS

9–10 p.m. — FBI

10–11 p.m — NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday

8–9 p.m. — Survivor

9–10 p.m. — SEAL Team

10–11 p.m — Criminal Minds

Thursday

8–8:30 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory

8:30–9 p.m. — Young Sheldon

9–9:30 p.m. — Mom

9:30–10 p.m. — Murphy Brown

10–11 p.m. — SWAT

Friday

8–9 p.m. — MacGyver

9–10 p.m. — Hawaii Five-0

10–11 p.m — Blue Bloods

Saturday

8–9 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

9–10 p.m. — Crimetime Saturday

10–11 p.m — 48 Hours

Sunday

7–8 p.m. — 60 Minutes

8–9 p.m. — God Friended Me

9–10 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

10–11 p.m. — Madam Secretary

