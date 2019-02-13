CBS' 'FBI' Spinoff Adds Kellan Lutz

The 'What Men Want' actor will play an agent in 'FBI: Most Wanted,' a planted spinoff of the first-year drama.

The spinoff of CBS' first-year drama FBI is filling out its cast.

The latest addition to the spinoff, titled FBI: Most Wanted, is Kellan Lutz. The What Men Want and Twilight Saga actor will play a bureau agent named Crosby in the show, which is set to air as a planted episode of FBI in the spring.

Crosby is an Army intel veteran and communications whiz whom team leader Jess (Julian McMahon) has taken under his wing.

The cast of the Dick Wolf-produced show also includes Law & Order franchise veteran Alana de la Garza and Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones, Manhunt: Unabomber).

FBI: Most Wanted has a sizable series commitment attached, meaning CBS will pay a substantial penalty to Wolf Films and Universal Television (where Wolf is based) if it doesn't go to series. Universal TV co-produces FBI with CBS Television Studios.

Wolf and Rene Balcer, an FBI consulting producer and former Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent showrunner, are writing the episode that will introduce Most Wanted and will executive produce with Wolf Films president and CEO Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney. Fred Berner will direct.

As the title implies, FBI: Most Wanted will focus on the division of the bureau responsible for tracking and capturing criminals on the FBI most-wanted list.

Lutz is repped by Innovative, Zero Gravity Management and Morris Yorn.