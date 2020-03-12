CBS, NBC Forgoing Live Upfronts for Video Presentations

The networks both say the changes are being undertaken as precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS and NBC will skip their live upfront shows in May in favor of a video presentation. CBS was the first broadcaster to announce changes for its May upfront, with NBC following minutes later.

The networks say the changes are being made in light of continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The state of New York has also barred gatherings of more than 500 people for the time being; upfronts typically include audiences of several thousand.

"We’ll miss Carnegie Hall and our agency dinners this year, but the health and safety of our clients and the ViacomCBS team comes first,” said Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, ViacomCBS Domestic Advertising Sales. "Our team has been planning for this possibility for weeks, and we have devised a digital showcase to unveil all of the premium content that we’re delivering throughout the company, from CBS Television Network and our robust cable portfolio across the Entertainment & Youth and Premium brands. We won’t miss a beat in engaging with clients around our unmatched offerings and solutions."

Said Linda Yaccarino, chairman advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, "At this moment in time, we can embrace a new future that puts our audiences and our partners first. This year's upfront presentation will ensure everyone's safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season.

Several cable and streaming outlets, including AMC Networks, A+E Networks and YouTube, have canceled or altered their plans for live presentations that were scheduled for March or April. NBC's gathering was set for May 11 and CBS' for May 13. In lieu of the usual presentations in New York, the two networks will televise and stream their presentations, unveiling their 2020-21 schedules and highlighting their content portfolios.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a broad effect on the entertainment industry, ranging from the delay of movie releases to the cancellation or postponement of festivals like South by Southwest and Coachella. Shows that film in front of live audiences are largely going without in-studio viewers, and sports leagues including the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer have suspended their seasons. Several series, ranging from CBS' Survivor to Apple's Morning Show, have also suspended production as a precautionary measure.