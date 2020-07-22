CBS' 'Love Island' Ramping Up Production for Season 2 Return in Las Vegas

CBS' Love Island is looking to start work on its second season — minus the "island" part.

The network and producer ITV Entertainment have started preproduction work at a Las Vegas resort, where cast and crew can be inside a bubble — a la the NBA in Orlando — during filming. The goal is to have the show back on the air by the end of summer.

Everyone involved in the show, both in front of and behind the camera, will be quarantined prior to the start of production. Cast and crew will also be tested for the coronavirus before and during filming, and production crews will work in pods to help ensure physical distancing.

CBS declined comment.

Filming for Love Island is set to take place at the Cromwell, a boutique hotel adjacent to Caesars Palace (and part of the Caesars Entertainment group) that's currently closed due to the pandemic. Other details are scant, including whether cast would remain at the hotel for the duration of filming.

Las Vegas has experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a number of casinos and hotels have reopened. Still, there's evidence that the bubble concept can work in the NBA, which is preparing to return to play in Orlando even as the state of Florida is in the midst of a coronavirus spike. The league reported earlier this week that none of the 346 players in Orlando have tested positive in the past week.

Should Love Island make it onto the air by late summer, it could help fill out CBS' early fall lineup in the event that most of its scripted series aren't able to make their traditional late-September premiere dates. CBS Entertainment head Kelly Kahl acknowledged a typical rollout was "highly unlikely" when the network announced its "fall" schedule in May.

CBS has scrapped the fall run of Survivor as production hasn't been able to begin in Fiji (season one of Love Island also filmed in the South Pacific nation). There's no word yet on when any of the network's scripted series might return to filming or to air.

Vulture first reported the news.