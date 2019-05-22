CBS' 'Love Island' Sets Premiere Date, Multiple Weekly Airings

CBS has set a premiere date for its version of British dating show Love Island — along with a schedule that features multiple airings per week.

The series, which has set ratings records for ITV2 in the U.K., will premiere July 9 and air every weekday at 8 p.m. through Aug. 7. That means CBS will have two multi-night unscripted shows on the air for part of the summer, as the long-running Big Brother opens its 21st season June 25.

"As the buzziest reality show in the U.K., Love Island has won the hearts of viewers across the pond as well as around the world, creating appointment viewing and fanfare for audiences everywhere," said Sharon Vuong, senior vp alternative programming at CBS. "We are thrilled to bring our version of this cultural phenomenon to CBS. This fun, light-hearted series is like watching your favorite romantic comedy five nights a week."

Love Island sends a group of single people to a villa in Fiji, where every few days they'll have to couple up or risk being sent home if they don't. The show will also feature several twists and turns, including new islanders arriving and viewers having a say in how the game proceeds. The audience also votes on the winning couple, who will earn a cash prize.

CBS ordered the show to series in 2018 after the fifth season in the U.K. became the most-watched show ever on ITV2.

Identities of castmembers and the host will be revealed closer to Love Island's premiere. ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, produces the show; David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Mandy Morris, Ben Thursby, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster are executive producers.