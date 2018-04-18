CBS Renews Another 11 Series

Six procedurals join reality mainstays and news magazines as the network heads into May with most of its lineup intact.

CBS continues to hand out renewals.

The network, leading the Big Four in its pre-upfront scheduling commitments, gave the go-ahead to another 11 series on Wednesday — bringing its total of renewed programs for the 2018-19 schedule to a whopping 17.

In this latest batch of orders are six procedurals: Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Political drama Madam Secretary has also gotten the green light, as did usual renewal suspects Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours and 60 Minutes. All of those scripted series, no surprise here, hale from in-house production outfit CBS Television Studios.

Already renewed for the 2018-19 season are comedies The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom and dramas NCIS, SEAL Team and SWAT. CBS heads into the coming weeks of pilot screenings and pickups and scheduling with the most renewals by far. The network famously has the least open real estate to fill every year, though it has no shortage of pilots to fill them — not to forget the 13-episode revival of Murphy Brown on deck. The coming season will be the first schedule to fully reflect orders from CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl.

Still awaiting word on the scripted side are Code Black and Criminal Minds (both co-productions between CBS and ABC Studios), newcomer Instinct and long-running drama Scorpion — as well as returning comedies Kevin Cain Wait, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan and Superior Donuts. All but one of those sitcoms airs on Monday, a night that's proven to be problematic for the network.

Word is also still out on underperforming freshmen comedies Living Biblically, 9JKL, Me, Myself and I and Jeremy Piven drama Wisdom of the Crowd. Prospects don't look particularly good for any of them.