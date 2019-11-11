CBS Sets Midseason Premiere Dates

Rookie dramas 'FBI: Most Wanted' and 'Tommy' and the final season of 'Criminal Minds' are on tap for the winter.

A pair of new dramas and three veteran shows will join CBS' lineup in the first two months of 2020.

FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted will premiere at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, following its parent show and forming a two-hour block for the Dick Wolf-produced procedurals. Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon as the head of the bureau's fugitive task force. NCIS: New Orleans will move to Sundays at 10 starting Feb. 16, pairing with NCIS: Los Angeles after Madam Secretary ends its six-season run.

The other new drama, Tommy, starring Edie Falco as the newly installed chief of police in Los Angeles, is set for Thursday, Feb. 6. It will fill the 10 p.m. slot after Evil (which has been renewed for 2020-21) ends its 13-episode season.

The 15th and final season of Criminal Minds will be bookended by a two-hour premiere on Jan. 8 and a two-hour series finale on Feb. 19. (SEAL Team will return on Feb. 26.) Season nine of Undercover Boss (which last aired in May 2017) will also premiere Jan. 8, filling the gap between seasons of Survivor; the latter returns for its 40th cycle on Feb. 12.

MacGyver will join the network's Friday lineup on Feb. 7, premiering in the 8 p.m. slot it's occupied in previous seasons. Hawaii Five-0 will move back to 9 p.m., and Magnum P.I. will return in the spring after MacGyver finishes its season.

Four of the five broadcast networks have now locked in their midseason plans, with only ABC yet to announce its premiere dates.

CBS has not yet set dates for comedies Man With a Plan and Broke and unscripted stalwart The Amazing Race.

Below are CBS' midseason premiere dates. All times are ET/PT.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m.: Undercover Boss

9 p.m.: Criminal Minds

Thursday, Feb. 6

10 p.m.: Tommy

Friday, Feb. 7

8 p.m.: MacGyver

9 p.m.: Hawaii Five-0 (new time)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

8 p.m.: Survivor

Sunday, Feb. 16

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (new time)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

9 p.m.: Criminal Minds (series finale, two hours)