CBS Sets Vivica A. Fox Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face the Truth’

CBS Television Distribution is launching a new syndicated talk show hosted by actress and producer Vivica A. Fox.

Coming this fall, Face the Truth is described a conflict-resolution talk show where guests reveal their problems to a panel of experts in related subjects who aim to provide constructive feedback. The studio audience then weighs in and votes on who is at fault in the situation. Among the panelists set to appear on the show are Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, attorney and advocate Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and actress-life coach Rosie Mercado.

Produced by Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions (The Doctors, DailyMailTV), serving as executive producers are McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Phil McGraw. The series will air on 10 CBS-owned stations, including CBS outlets in New York and Los Angeles. Face the Truth will also air on stations owned by Cox Television, Meredith Corp., Graham Media Group, Hearst Television and Weigel Broadcasting.

"Face the Truth is a fresh addition to the television landscape,” said Stage 29 president Jay McGraw. “We have an incredibly talented cast with strong opinions who deliver a show that is entertaining, informative and highly watchable.”

Added CBS TV Distribution president Paul Franklin: “We’re excited to bring Face the Truth to our client stations across the country this fall. It’s a great fit for their daytime lineups, and Jay and his team have a stellar track record of producing successful shows.”