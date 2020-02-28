CBS Stops 'Amazing Race' Production Over Coronavirus Fears

The network says it acted out of "an abundance of caution" and that no one involved with the show was at risk.

CBS has stopped production on The Amazing Race in a precautionary move over the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

No cast or crewmember was exposed to the virus, but a network spokesperson said the decision to stop production was taken out of "an abundance of caution." Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter three episodes had been filmed prior to the shutdown.

"Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series," the network said. "All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home. At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

The cast and crew had filmed in England and Scotland prior to the shutdown. CBS and the show's producers have not yet set a date to resume production.

CBS had not formally announced the 33rd season of The Amazing Race, and its airdate is likely a good distance in the future. The show's 32nd season has already completed production and is awaiting a premiere date.

The show is the latest production to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Production on the seventh Mission: Impossible movie has also halted, and Paramount has delayed the release of its movie Sonic the Hedgehog in China, where the outbreak began. K-pop superstars BTS have canceled concerts in South Korea because of the outbreak, and Green Day called off a tour of Asia. Entertainment stocks have also tumbled, as has the broader market.

Variety first reported the news.