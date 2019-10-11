CBS TV Studios Names Alec Botnick Head of Animation

The promotion comes as the studio makes a push into animated content, including two series in the 'Star Trek' universe.

CBS Television Studios has promoted comedy executive Alec Botnick to lead its animation efforts.

Botnick, who's been part of the studio's comedy team since 2015, will now have the title senior vp comedy development and head of animation. His promotion marks the first time CBS TV Studios has had a dedicated animation executive.

In the new post he will supervise the studio's current animated projects — Showtime's Our Cartoon President, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks and a forthcoming Trek series aimed at kids on Nickelodeon — as well as all future development. Botnick will continue to report to Kate Adler, executive vp comedy development.

"Alec has proven to be a huge asset not only to our department, but to the company as a whole," said Adler. "I am constantly impressed by his versatility, character, knowledge of the marketplace, and the number of phone calls he can make in one day. Our hope is that with the news of his expanded responsibilities, people will stop calling him 'Alex.'"

Botnick's promotion comes about a year after CBS TV Studios started production arm CBS Eye Animation. The David Stapf-run studio plans to expand its offerings with the help of former 20th TV and Cartoon Network animation exec Katie Krentz, who inked an overall deal there in early 2018.

"You can do five animated shows for the price of one live-action drama," Krentz told THR when CBS Eye Animation launched. "The hope is one of those animated shows pops and becomes a big success with not only viewers but also merchandising."

Botnick joined the studio in 2015 as vp comedy development and was promoted to senior vp in 2018. Prior to that he worked as an agent in the television literary department at WME.

Deadline first reported the news.