Former CBS Unscripted Chief Sharon Vuong Heads to NBC

Unscripted executive Sharon Vuong, who departed CBS in April, has landed at NBC.

The network has hired Vuong as senior vp alternative programming and development. In the new post, she'll lead new development, strategy and the continued growth of NBC's alternative roster. She reports to executive vp alternative programming and development Jenny Groom.

The well-respected Voung spent nine years at CBS, the last three as the top exec in the unscripted division there. She opted not to renew her contract and parted amicably with the Eye on April 10. "I will always love CBS, yet I am excited for the next chapter that lies ahead," she wrote in a memo to CBS staff.

Vuong oversaw long-running franchises Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother and Undercover Boss at CBS while also leading development of new properties. Two such shows, the Phil Keoghan-hosted Tough as Nails and James Corden-produced Game On, will debut in the summer. She also championed Love Island.

Prior to joining CBS, she worked as a producer on Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor, among other shows, and in various capacities on Big Brother and Survivor.

NBC's unscripted slate includes The Voice, America's Got Talent, Ellen's Game of Games, Songland, The Wall, Little Big Shots, Making It, World of Dance, American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games.