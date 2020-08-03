CBS' 'Young and the Restless' Books Return Date

The daytime drama follows 'The Bold and the Beautiful' back on to the schedule after resuming production in July.

CBS will soon have both of its daytime dramas back on the air.

The network says The Young and the Restless will resume airing new episodes on Aug. 10. The show resumed production in mid-July, about a month after fellow CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful became one of the first shows to resume studio production during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Bold and the Beautiful began airing new episodes on July 20, four weeks after resuming production. The Young and the Restless is on a similar timeline, having started filming on July 14.

Both shows have continued filming even as coronavirus cases have shot up in Los Angeles in the past two months. The two shows are following strict safety protocols on set, with all cast and crew members undergoing regular testing and wearing masks in the studio (except when actors are on camera).

The two CBS daytime soaps, along with ABC's General Hospital, have been airing repeats since the spring after running out of new episodes thanks to the COVID-19 related production shutdown. The Young and the Restless will be the last of the trio back on the air, with General Hospital set to begin new episodes on Monday.

NBC's Days of Our Lives, meanwhile, has enough episodes in the can to last through September and is eyeing a Sept. 1 restart — although two key stars, Kristian Alfonso and Greg Vaughan, have said they won't return.

The Young and the Restless has been the most watched daytime drama for 31 consecutive seasons. CBS in January renewed the show through the 2023-24 season.