TV Ratings: 'Bachelor,' 'AGT: Champions' Beat Out 'Celebrity Big Brother' Premiere

CBS' reality show opens its second season with somewhat lower ratings than its first outing in 2018.

A three-network logjam of unscripted shows Monday night produced decent results for all concerned, although Big Brother: Celebrity Edition started a little slower than it did in 2018.

The CBS show opened with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers, down from 1.8 and 7.27 million for its debut last year. The show also lost viewers in its second half hour. On the plus side, Celebrity Big Brother's 18-49 rating was the best in the 8-9 p.m. Monday slot for CBS this season.

The Bachelor (1.6) and America's Got Talent: The Champions (1.6) both came down slightly from their week-ago ratings but topped Celebrity Big Brother head to head. AGT was the top show of the night in total viewers for the third straight week, averaging 9.66 million.

CBS' Magnum P.I. returned to its usual numbers after Sunday's post-AFC Championship outing, drawing a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 5.27 million viewers. Bull (0.8) was in line with its season average.

Episode two of The Passage earned a 1.0 in the demo for Fox, down from 1.3 for its premiere. The Resident slipped a tenth of a point to 1.0.

The Good Doctor held steady at 1.2 for ABC, topping NBC's Manifest (1.0), which managed to improve slightly on its season low a week earlier.

Arrow (0.4) and Black Lightning (0.3) returned to ratings on par with their season averages on The CW.

ABC led the network race with a 1.5 among adults 18-49, edging NBC's 1.4 CBS and Fox tied for third at 1.0. The CW came in at 0.3.