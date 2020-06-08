TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Scores Demo Win

ABC's game show lineup topped Sunday's adults 18-49 rankings, with Celebrity Family Feud taking the No. 1 spot in primetime on the broadcast networks. CBS' 60 Minutes led the evening in total viewers.

Celebrity Family Feud improved on its heavily pre-empted premiere last week in both the 18-49 demographic, where it had a 0.9 rating, and total viewers (5.74 million). Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.9 million) and Match Game (0.5, 3.26 million) both fell a tenth of a point in the demo but were up a little in viewers.

At CBS, 60 Minutes drew 7.64 million viewers in its usual 7 p.m. slot, along with a 0.6 among adults 18-49. An additional half-hour of the newsmagazine at 8 p.m. came in at 5.35 million viewers and a 0.4. A sing-along version of the movie Grease averaged about 3.9 million viewers and a 0.5 in the demo.

The only other original program on the broadcast networks Sunday was NBC's Hollywood Game Night, which earned a 0.3 in adults 18-49 and 1.87 million viewers a 7 p.m.

ABC led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 0.6 rating, finishing just ahead of the 0.5 for CBS. NBC came in third with a 0.4. Fox, Telemundo and Univision all tied for fourth place at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

