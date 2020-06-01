TV Ratings: ABC Tops Early Sunday Numbers, Heavy News Pre-Emptions on All Networks

The season premieres of 'Celebrity Family Feud' and 'Press Your Luck' tie for the top spot among adults 18-49, pending updates.

All five English-language broadcast networks had heavy pre-emptions for news coverage, either local or national, on Sunday of protests over the death of George Floyd. Thus the fast national ratings below are subject to change more than usual.

As it stands now, the season premieres of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck are tied for the lead among adults 18-49, and CBS' 60 Minutes is the most-watched show in primetime.

Celebrity Family Feud drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 6 million viewers (pending updates), on par with its season premiere in 2019. Press Your Luck also earned a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic along with 5.13 million viewers, both of which would be series highs if they carry through in the finals. Match Game (0.9, 4.41 million) was above its 2019 averages.

At CBS, 60 Minutes delivered 8.28 million viewers and a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo, pending updates. A showing of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade also scored a 0.7 in adults 18-49 and averaged 5.09 million viewers. NBC pre-empted a Titan Games rerun at 8 p.m. for a news special that brought in 3.1 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo.

ABC's 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic led primetime, pending updates for all networks. CBS is currently second at 0.7, followed by NBC (0.6) and Fox (0.4). Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.3, and The CW is at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.