8:42am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud,' 'Big Brother' Improve
Big Brother posted its best Sunday ratings of the season to date for CBS, but Celebrity Family Feud and the rest of ABC's game-show lineup carried the network to a win for the night.
Big Brother's 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.36 million viewers were its best Sunday outing so far; it averaged 1.0 and 4.28 million viewers the previous three weeks. Instinct (0.3) and The Good Fight (0.2) were even with a week ago for CBS, and 60 Minutes was the night's top show in total viewers at 6.45 million.
At ABC, Celebrity Family Feud ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.9, and its 5.5 million viewers were the most for the show since its season premiere. The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 4.66 million) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.62 million) both slipped a little but led their respective hours comfortably.
Fox's What Just Happened??! recorded a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo, down a bit vs. last week. The CW's Burden of Truth was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.1 but had its biggest total audience of the season with 612,000 viewers.
ABC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 0.7 rating, beating CBS' 0.5. A night of reruns on NBC averaged 0.4. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3. Univision averaged 0.2 and The CW 0.1.
