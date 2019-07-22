TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud,' 'Big Brother' Improve

ABC leads primetime as its game shows remain solid, while CBS' competition posts its best Sunday ratings of the season so far.

Big Brother posted its best Sunday ratings of the season to date for CBS, but Celebrity Family Feud and the rest of ABC's game-show lineup carried the network to a win for the night.

Big Brother's 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.36 million viewers were its best Sunday outing so far; it averaged 1.0 and 4.28 million viewers the previous three weeks. Instinct (0.3) and The Good Fight (0.2) were even with a week ago for CBS, and 60 Minutes was the night's top show in total viewers at 6.45 million.

At ABC, Celebrity Family Feud ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.9, and its 5.5 million viewers were the most for the show since its season premiere. The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 4.66 million) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.62 million) both slipped a little but led their respective hours comfortably.

Fox's What Just Happened??! recorded a 0.2 in the 18-49 demo, down a bit vs. last week. The CW's Burden of Truth was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.1 but had its biggest total audience of the season with 612,000 viewers.

ABC led the night among adults 18-49 with a 0.7 rating, beating CBS' 0.5. A night of reruns on NBC averaged 0.4. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.3. Univision averaged 0.2 and The CW 0.1.

