TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Slips, Still Leads Demo

ABC's Celebrity Family Feud recorded its smallest adults 18-49 rating of the season on Sunday, but the game show still led the night in the key ad demographic. The network also stayed on top of the 18-49 rankings.

Celebrity Family Feud scored a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.08 million viewers, down from 0.8 and 5.56 million for its last airing two weeks ago. It finished first in the demo on the broadcast networks and second in total viewers, behind CBS' 60 Minutes (6.98 million).

ABC's other game shows, Press Your Luck (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers) and Match Game (0.5, 3.28 million), were fairly steady, matching their demo numbers from two weeks ago and coming down slightly in total viewers.

The rest of the night on the broadcast nets was heavy on repeats, with only a couple other originals. 60 Minutes drew a 0.5 in adults 18-49 along with its primetime-leading viewer tally. NBC aired an episode of USA's Cannonball, which delivered 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo.

ABC's 0.6 average among adults 18-49 led primetime on broadcast, doubling the 0.3s for CBS and NBC. Fox, Telemundo and Univision all scored 0.2s, and The CW came in at 0.1.

