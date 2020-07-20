TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Tops Rerun-Filled Sunday

The broadcast networks pretty much take the evening off.

The broadcast networks essentially took Sunday night off, with reruns up and down the schedule. A repeat of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC led the primetime rankings among adults 18-49, and a golf telecast that bled into the evening hours topped the total-viewer chart.

Celebrity Family Feud's 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 led the broadcast slate in primetime, and it brought in 4.12 million viewers. Reruns of Press Your Luck and Match Game each came in at 0.4 in the demo, averaging about 2.8 million viewers apiece.

CBS' coverage of the Memorial golf tournament took up most of the first hour of primetime in the eastern half of the country. It averaged 5.25 million viewers (pending updates for the live telecast) along with a 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic.

The only "original" show on the broadcast networks was NBC's re-airing of USA's Cannonball. It brought in 2.2 million viewers, up from last week's 1.9 million, and a 0.3 in adults 18-49 (vs. 0.4 a week ago).

ABC led the 18-49 standings in primetime with a 0.5 rating. CBS and NBC tied at 0.3, pending updates for the former. Fox averaged 0.2 with a night of reruns, and The CW drew a 0.1.

