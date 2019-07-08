TV Ratings: 'Celebrity Family Feud' Leads ABC, Univision Scores With Gold Cup

'Big Brother' has Sunday's best 18-49 rating on the English-language networks, but ABC's consistency in primetime tilts the scales.

ABC led Sunday's primetime ratings thanks to consistent performances from its game-show lineup, while Big Brother had the top demographic rating for CBS. That's on the English-language networks: Univision's coverage of soccer's CONCACAF Gold Cup final topped them all.

Celebrity Family Feud (0.9 rating among adults 18-49) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8) each improved a little bit week to week on ABC, and To Tell the Truth held steady at 0.7. The network also led the night in viewers, averaging 4.46 million in primetime to 4.33 million for CBS.

Big Brother delivered a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic for CBS, even with a week ago. It had a small uptick in viewers with 4.4 million, vs. 4.32 million the prior week. Instinct (0.3, 3.38 million) and The Good Fight (0.2, 2.86 million) were also steady. Newsmag 60 Minutes had the night's biggest total audience with 6.68 million viewers.

Week two of Fox's after-show parody What Just Happened??! posted a 0.2 in adults 18-49, even with its premiere. Burden of Truth came in at 0.1 for The CW, in line with its season average.

Univision scored a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime with its broadcast of the Mexico-U.S. Gold Cup Final. ABC's 0.7 edged the 0.6 for NBC (which aired two America's Got Talent reruns). CBS averaged 0.5, Fox 0.3 and The CW 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.