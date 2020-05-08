TV Ratings: Fox's 'Celebrity Watch Party' Is Sparsely Attended

Fox's Celebrity Watch Party did not draw much of a crowd Thursday, as the premiere drew the smallest audience of any original show on the big four broadcast networks. ABC led the night among adults 18-49 thanks to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Station 19, and NBC's Council of Dads perked up some after moving to its regular time slot.

Celebrity Watch Party — which features a host of famous folks watching and discussing the week's most compelling TV from their homes — managed just under 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 on Fox. Both figures are a good bit below the network's recent average in the 8 p.m. hour: Two episodes of Last Man Standing (one new and one repeat) last week averaged 3.43 million viewers and a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was Thursday's top original show in both adults 18-49 (0.9) and total viewers (6.2 million). It was up slightly vs. last week in the demo and even in viewers. Station 19 (0.8 in 18-49, 5.53 million viewers) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.6, 2.84 million) were also steady.

Council of Dads brought in 3.02 million viewers for its debut in the 8 o'clock slot — a million more than a week ago, when it aired at 10 p.m. — and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. The final season of Blindspot opened with 2.14 million viewers and a 0.3 in th demo, on par with its 2019 finale but below its averages from last season.

CBS' Man With a Plan (6.08 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49), Broke (4.8 million, 0.6) and Tommy (5.37 million, 0.5) were all on par with last week. All three shows were canceled earlier in the week. The CW's Katy Keene and In the Dark both drew 0.1s in adults 18-49.

ABC's 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 topped the broadcast networks in primetime, edging the 0.6 for CBS. Univision finished third at 0.5. Fox, NBC and Telemundo all averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed with a 0.1.

