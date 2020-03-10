'Central Park': Apple Debuts Trailer for Musical Comedy From 'Bob's Burgers' Creator

The animated series, created by Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, will launch May 29 with three episodes.

Apple is opening up Central Park.

The tech giant on Tuesday debuted the first trailer for its highly anticipated musical comedy from Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard.

The animated series — Apple's first — tells the story of how a family of caretakers who live and work in Central Park end up saving the park and the world. The show, which landed at Apple with a two-season, 26-episode order, features a voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn; 20th Century Fox TV produces.

Bouchard co-created Central Park alongside Gad and Bob's Burgers collaborator Nora Smith. The series will debut Friday, May 29, with three episodes. New installments of the 10-episode first season will launch weekly thereafter. Stay tuned to The Hollywood Reporter's podcast, TV's Top 5, for an extensive interview with Bouchard about Central Park.







