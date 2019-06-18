5:06pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Chambers,' Starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, Canceled at Netflix
It's one and done for Netflix's Chambers.
The supernatural drama starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn has been canceled after one season at the streaming giant. The 10-episode series debuted April 26.
“Chambers will not return for a second season. We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose," Netflix said in a statement.
Chambers was created by Rachel, who served as showrunner and executive produced alongside Hammer and Kemp for Turner-owned Super Deluxe, Gaghan via his Super Emotional banner and Akela Cooper (Grimm, The 100).
The series did not cut through with critics or viewers. The drama currently has a 41 percent rating among critics and 67 percent among viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. In his review, THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg said the drama "finally gets interesting as the closing credits roll."
This marks a rare one-and-done for Netflix, which currently has an 80 percent renewal rate for freshman series. The streamer typically weighs viewing vs. costs. If a series reaches a small audience but does not cost a lot to produce, it typically can return. Still, Thurman and Goldwyn are name actors with a typically higher fee and Netflix did not own the series, factors that made a renewal challenging.
Chambers joins other one-and-done series at Netflix including Everything Sucks, The Get Down, Girlboss and Gypsy.
Lesley GoldbergLesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit