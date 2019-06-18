'Chambers,' Starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, Canceled at Netflix

It's one and done for Netflix's Chambers.

The supernatural drama starring Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn has been canceled after one season at the streaming giant. The 10-episode series debuted April 26.

“Chambers will not return for a second season. We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose," Netflix said in a statement.