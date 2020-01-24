Chance the Rapper to Host 'Punk'd' Revival at Quibi

Quibi's revival of Punk'd has found its host.

Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper will take over the director's chair for the updated version of the hidden-camera show. The show, from MTV Studios, will be reimagined for a new generation of viewers and available in episodes of 10 minutes or less, in keeping with Quibi's M.O. of offering bite-sized content.

"Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” said Chance. "I grew up watching this show, and it’s surreal to be in the driver's seat this time around on Quibi."

Celebrity "marks" for the show will be announced later, although Megan Thee Stallion is featured in a short preview clip for the series (watch it below). Quibi, which is set to launch on April 6, has yet to reveal premiere dates for any of its more than 50 original series.

Punk'd is one of two former MTV shows that landed new versions at Quibi as part of MTV Studios' effort to monetize the ViacomCBS cable network's large library. The other Quibi show, a Tinder-era update of Singled Out, will be hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster. MTV Studios also has an updated version of The Real World at Facebook Watch and recently launched MTV Documentary Films under the leadership of long-time HBO executive Sheila Nevins.

Punk'd comes from STX Television in association with MTV Studios. Jason Goldberg, who co-created the original series with Ashton Kutcher, executive produces the revival.

Quibi's shows will feature episodes of no more than 10 minutes, alongside short daily news and sports programs. The service aims to offer three hours of new content each day, with users paying $5 per month for a version with ads or $8 to go ad-free.

Watch the Punk'd teaser below.