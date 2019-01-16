'Channel Zero' Canceled at Syfy After 4 Seasons

The anthology series' end comes shortly after the cancellation of 'Z Nation.'

Channel Zero is going off the air.

Syfy has canceled the horror anthology after four seasons. Creator and showrunner Nick Antosca announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"After 4 seasons, Channel Zero is no more on Syfy," Antosca wrote. "I loved making this show and would have loved to do more … but I can't complain too much about doing four stories I loved with people who I loved working with."

The cancellation of Channel Zero comes on the heels of Z Nation also leaving the NBCUniversal-owned network.

The series' six-episode seasons were each based on popular creepypastas, scary stories shared widely online. Antosca adapted the stories with credit going to the authors of each piece of source material.

Channel Zero was always a niche series for Syfy; its first season in 2016 was its most-watched with an average of 543,000 same-day viewers. The most recent season, which aired over six consecutive nights in October 2018, averaged just 265,000 viewers, along with a scant 0.07 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Syfy, meanwhile, is taking some bigger swings with its scripted series. The cabler is premiering the graphic-novel adaptation Deadly Class on Wednesday, and it aired Nightflyers, based on a George R.R. Martin novella, as a two-week event in December. Syfy's other originals include Krypton, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp, Happy!, Van Helsing and the forthcoming final season of Killjoys.