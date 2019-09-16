Charlie Hunnam to Star in Apple Series 'Shantaram'

The former 'Sons of Anarchy' star will play the lead role in the series based on a novel by Gregory David Roberts.

Charlie Hunnam is returning to TV.

The Sons of Anarchy star has taken his first series role since his FX show ended in 2014, signing on to drama Shantaram at Apple. The series from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content is the first international production for the tech giant's nascent Apple TV+ streaming platform, which launches in November.

Shantaram, which is set for 10 episodes, is based on a best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Hunnam will play Lin, a man on the run from an Australian prison who looks to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India. The novel also explores themes of love, forgiveness and courage on the road to redemption.

Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle, Top Gun: Maverick) adapted the novel and will executive produce with director Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed), who will helm the first two episodes, Dave Erickson, Anonymous Content's Steve Golin, Paramount TV president Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron and Richard Sharkey.

Clemens helped Paramount TV and Anonymous win a bidding war for the project in early 2018 when she worked at Anonymous; she was named president of Paramount TV in November 2018.

Shantaram has previously been in development as a feature film with Joel Edgerton attached to star and Johnny Depp producing. When that didn't go forward, Paramount TV and Anonymous Content won the rights to adapt the novel and follow-up The Mountain Shadow for TV.

Production is scheduled to begin in October in Australia and India.

Hunnam's recent film work includes The Lost City of Z, Netflix's Triple Frontier, True History of the Kelly Gang and Jungleland, the latter two of which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last week. He is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Sloane Offer.

Deadline first reported the news.